Will act as per law, says AAP on Kejriwal appearing before ED

A day before AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, the party on Tuesday said it will act according to law.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in the latest summons to Kejriwal, has asked the AAP leader to appear before it for questioning on Wednesday.

Asked if Kejriwal would be appearing in front of the federal agency, AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, “Our legal team will be better equipped to answer this question. We will act as per the law.”

The summons had arrived when Kejriwal was out of the town for attending Vipassana meditation.

The Delhi chief minister returned on December 30 and said he was filled with new energy as “Vipassana provides immense peace to an individual”.

He had skipped the ED summons twice before. He was asked to depose before the agency on December 21, and he wrote to the ED saying his schedule and programme for the next 10 days was widely published, however, he found the summons issued to him on December 18.

He had given a six-page reply to ED, where had also mentioned to the federal agency’s official concerned that he is a conscientious law-abiding ordinary citizen, who does not shirk away from complying with such notices, but, he had further said the summons were not in consonance with law, and also raised a question over the timing of the notices as they were sent on the eve of his pre-announced and widely-publicised departure for Vipassana meditation course.

Prior to this, he had not appeared for the summons by the agency that were issued for November 2, and back then he had written to the agency asking whether in what capacity was he being called to join and had also said the notice was unsustainable in law.

The AAP had also run a 20-day signature campaign “Main Bhi Kejriwal” across the national capital to drum support for its leader.