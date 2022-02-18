Water supply to remain affected for two days

Water supply by Delhi Jal Board will remain affected for two days in parts of Delhi on 18-19 February.

The DJB informed that due to the ongoing interconnection construction work by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) at Prashant Vihar in Palam Main water supply will be affected at areas including Delhi Cantt, NDMC area, RK Puram, Moti bagh, Nanak pura, Piragadhi colony, sagarpur, SFS flats and its adjoining areas.

DJB has advised residents of the area to keep sufficient water and also provided the options sending water tankers wherever the need arises. Residents can call DJB central control room: 23527679,23538495,23634469.