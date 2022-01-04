My voice was muffled during Assembly sessions: Bidhuri

The Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has written a letter to the speaker of Delhi Assembly Ram Niwas Goel where he objected that his speech was not properly broadcasted and his voice was muffled during the proceedings of Delhi Assembly.

He has called it a “violation of the privilege” of the legislator, against democracy, and a “violation of freedom of expression”.

In his letter to Goel, Bidhuri has mentioned that on January 3, during the short-lived discussion on gaushala, his voice was muffled in the proceedings of the assembly being shown on Facebook.

“The sound is also missing in the recording available on Facebook,” said the Leader of Opposition.

Bidhuri has indicated that there may be “some mischief” in this as there is no technical fault in the speeches of the members before and after him.

He has requested the Speaker of the Assembly to get the matter investigated and whoever is guilty of this, action should be taken against him.