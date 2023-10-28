Upset over brother’s affair, Delhi man guns down lady love

The police arrested a man on Saturday in connection with the murder of a woman, who was shot dead by a masked man in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur area.

The deceased, who has been identified as 24-year-old Pooja Yadav, was rushed to a nearby hospital with five bullet injuries. However, doctors at the hospital declared her brought dead.

According to the police, a man with his face covered barged into her Jaitpur house on Friday night around 9 pm and opened fire on the woman before fleeing the spot on a bike.

Though the woman’s brother and others, who gathered around the crime scene on hearing gunshots, chased him, the killer managed to escape by firing two rounds at them.

In his desperation to escape, the culprit abandoned his motorbike, which later led the police to zero in on its owner, identified as Rocky, and his eventual arrest. It has come out that he was unhappy with the deceased’s alleged illicit relations with his elder brother.

The police said that role of other people in the incident cannot be ruled out. While the post mortem of the deceased is yet to be conducted, further investigation is on in the case.