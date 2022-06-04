UPSC exam: Delhi metro services on Phase-III sections to start at 6:00 AM on June 5

Delhi metro train services on Phase-III sections which usually begin at 8:00 AM on Sundays will begin at 6:00 AM on 5th June in view of the UPSC Civil Services (Prelim) Examination.

“This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday,” a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said on Friday.

These sections are: – Dilshad Garden – Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Noida City Centre – Noida Electronic City, Mundka – Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Badarpur Border – Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden and Dhansa Bus Stand – Dwarka.

Metro services on the rest of the sections will remain running as per the normal schedule from 6:00 AM onwards.