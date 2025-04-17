DMRC making steady progress on Phase 4 with 70% work in three corridors complete

The construction work for the priority corridors of Phase 4 is making steady progress with more than 70 per cent civil work already completed in three corridors, an official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Thursday.

Among these, about a 4.6-kilometer long stretch between Majlis Park and Jagatpur Village is now almost complete, said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.

Advertisement

Informing that trial runs were commenced on this section in December last year, the official said this section, comprising three additional stations – Burari, Jharoda Majra, and Jagatpur Village – will be opened after obtaining all the mandatory statutory approvals and certifications.

Advertisement

“In the last two months, the DMRC has achieved three significant tunnel breakthroughs on the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor. Chhatarpur Mandir-IGNOU (1,475 metre), Kishangarh-Vasant Kunj (1,550 metre), and Chhatarpur Mandir-IGNOU (1,460 metre),” Dayal said.

It may be mentioned that Phase 4’s first-ever stretch from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension was opened for passenger services on January 5. The foundation stone for the construction of the much-awaited Rithala-Kundli Metro corridor of Phase 4 was also laid on the same day.

In total, the DMRC is constructing about 112 km of new metro lines as part of its Phase 4 expansion across the national capital.