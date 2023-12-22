Ugandan national held with cocaine worth Rs 3.51 crore at Delhi airport

A Ugandan national has been apprehended at the Delhi airport for smuggling cocaine, the Customs Department said on Friday.

A consignment of 234 grams of cocaine was seized from the accused, who arrived from Addis Ababa, the department said.

The Customs Department had a specific input on the movement of the foreign national. Acting on the input, a team of the department identified the passenger and made the seizure.

“On the basis of specific input, Customs@IGI Airport have seized 234 gms of cocaine valued at Rs 3.51 crore brought by one Ugandan National who arrived from Addis Ababa, “Delhi Customs department said on platform ‘X.’

The value of the seized contraband is estimated to be around Rs 3.51 crore in the international market.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act in this connection and the passenger was arrested.

According to the government agency, further probe has been initiated in this regard and efforts are being made to find out further linkages.

Meanwhile, the police have also stepped up their security at the airport in wake of passenger safety and a crackdown on individuals involved in illicit activities including thefts at the airport premises, which has resulted in a string of arrests recently, the police said on Friday.

Police presence has been increased in all areas of the airport including terminals and random checking of baggage handling staff, while surprise checks have also been stepped up.

Surveillance has also been stepped up and improved with effective placement of the CCTV cameras at the airport.