Two multi-level parking for DTC buses soon

Delhi is soon going to get Multi-Level bus parking facilities at various Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) sites, announced Kejriwal Government is all set to develop.

These Bus Parkings will be uniquely designed and will be the first in the history of Delhi. The project executed by National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) will also aim to develop 2 prime DTC Depot sites- Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar- into world-class depots with 2-3 times the current parking capacity as well as retail spaces.

In a statement, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said “Like many others first, this Multi-level bus parking will be yet another world-class, State of the Art public transport infrastructure that the Arvind Kejriwal Model of Governance will give to the people of Delhi. This facility, built on a self-sustaining, zero energy, will undoubtedly put Delhi on the list of the world’s top cities in public transport and transport infrastructure.”

The depots at Hari Nagar I and II, and Vasant Vihar of 5 Acre and 6.21 Acre respectively currently house 100 and 230 buses each. They will be able to accommodate 330 and 400 buses each over 4 and 7-floor depots after the redevelopment. These depots will also account for basement parking of over 2.6 Lakh sq. ft, accommodating over 690 cars and retail spaces.

These depots are designed with a Vibration Isolation system by use of steel helical springs, after noise and vibration impact analyses and a 45° angle for maximum parking efficiency. These design considerations have been made after detailed research of similar projects abroad and live case studies and simulations, and the use of 45° angles would also enable 10-15% more buses to be parked at each depot.

Various other depot features such as washing pits, fuel filling stations which will in future be replaced by electric charging stations will also be incorporated at these sites. Apart from these 2 sites, DTC colonies at Shadipur and Hari Nagar 3 are being redeveloped into residential units along with retail and commercial facilities. These will also include EWS housing as per Delhi Master Plan 2021 norms.

Earlier in October 2020, DTC had signed an MoU with NBCC, where NBCC will act as Project Management Consultants for the development of its major land parcels in various locations across Delhi, for multi-level bus parking depots, redevelopment of residential colonies of DTC and more commercial facilities. Construction of these Multi-level bus depots will start by the end of this year and will be completed in a phased manner by 2024.