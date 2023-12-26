Two Kabul-bound passengers caught with 4 bags of medicines at IGIA

Two men trying to carry four bags full of medicines worth Rs 80 lakh were intercepted at the Delhi airport by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The duo identified as Raihan Faizal and Azeem Khan were about to leave for Kabul via Dubai from an Air India flight. They failed to produce valid documents for the huge consignment of medicines they were trying to fly with to Kabul, Afghanistan.

The two were handed over to the Customs Department for further proceedings in the matter, a CISF official said.

Advertisement

On Sunday evening, the surveillance and intelligence staff of the CISF stationed at the airport noticed suspicious activities of the two international passengers at the check-in area at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport and diverted them to the random checking point for further checking of their suspicious bags that were 4 in number and were big size trolley bags.

While screening under the X-BIS machine, the security personnel noticed suspicious images, and later during the physical inspection, huge quantities of medicines, with an approximate value of Rs 80 lakh were found packed in their baggage.

The CISF questioned the two on the transportation of such a huge quantity of medicines. However they were not able to furnish supporting documents for the same.

Meanwhile, on December 23, based on spot profiling, the Customs Department at the IGI Airport seized 471 grams of methaqualone worth Rs 23 lakhs from a Nigerian national who had arrived from Addis Ababa.