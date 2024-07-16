Two dead, one injured in a road accident in Delhi

A road accident in South Delhi’s Saket area claimed two lives while injuring one in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Delhi Police said.

According to a police official, at around 6 am, as the information about the fatal accident on the Mehrauli to Badarpur carriageway of the MB Road opposite Saidulajab bus stop was received at the Saket police station a team was rushed to the location.

On reaching the spot, the police team found a car rammed into a roadside tree. A dead body was lying on the road. The deceased was later identified as 28-year-old Moolchand, a resident of Shiv Park, Khanpur, Delhi.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the other two individuals, the driver of the vehicle and another passenger were found injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The driver, identified as Altaf (27) succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while the identity of the other injured is yet to be ascertained, a police official added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver lost control over the wheel leading to the car hitting the tree before the footpath, the police said. However, the real cause of the accident is yet to be known, the police added.

Meanwhile, due to another road accident that took place on the Munirka Fly- over in South- West Delhi, a massive traffic jam was witnessed from IIT Delhi going towards Delhi Cantt.

The traffic remained affected on the flyover for about an hour due to the accident.

The Delhi Traffic Police, in a post on X, issued an advisory stating that vehicular movement on Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from IIT towards Delhi Cantt would be affected due to the accident involving two loaded trailers on Munirka Flyover.

Later, in another post on X, the Traffic Police posted normal traffic movement after the removal of damaged vehicles.