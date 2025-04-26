Triple engine govt of BJP  should fulfill all its promises in Delhi: Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Saturday said the triple engine government of BJP in Centre, Delhi government as well as in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) should fulfill all its promises without any more excuses.

The statement of Yadav came a day after the BJP won the Mayoral and Deputy Mayoral polls in MCD.

“Now that Delhi boasts of a ‘triple engine’ government after the BJP won the elections for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) yesterday, the BJP governments in Delhi and at the Centre will be left with no excuses but to fulfil all its election promises. Money shortage should not be cited as the reason for not doing any work, after the Rekha Gupta-led government presented a Rs one lakh crore budget,” he said.

Yadav said the Delhi Congress expects the BJP to get down to business to fulfil the expectations of the people, who voted BJP to power in Delhi, and now that BJP has also won the Mayoral election to wrest power in the MCD after a two-year tussle with the AAP.

He said that the BJP Mayor should immediately constitute the Standing Committee and various other committees so that the MCD functions smoothly and serves the interest of the people.

The Delhi Congress chief also asked when would the triple engine BJP government flatten the three land fill mountains at Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla, disburse the pension of the sanitation workers and remove the house tax sword hanging over the heads of residents of unauthorized colonies.

Yadav said that the BJP had promised to clean the polluted air and water by getting the garbage mountains flattened and the waste pile up across the Capital removed, and the toxic Yamuna cleaned by setting up sewage treatment plants (STPs) at all the points where sewage water is discharged into the Yamuna, but so far it had only made lofty promises and grand announcements without doing much work at the ground level.

He said that the civic infrastructure, which were totally neglected and devastated during the misrule by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, should be improved on a war-footing to clean up the act in Delhi.