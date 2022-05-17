Tier 2 cities to get EV stations soon

After Delhi, many Tier 2 cities are all set to receive Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations with Earthtron EV, set to collaborate with the local governments for the same.

While the same has already been installed in Delhi’s Mathura Road, licenses to install the charging station are already in store for NH 19.

Besides, the four EV charging stations have been installed at Delhi-Agra Highway, Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Delhi-Chandigarh Highway and Delhi-Haridwar Highway. Each of these stations has a capacity of 50 charging points each.

The EV industry in India is booming and has great potential, owing to the government’s move to embrace cleaner and sustainable energy.

According to a report, the Government of India desires electric vehicle (EV) sales penetration of 30% for private cars, 70% for commercial vehicles and 80% for two and three-wheelers by 2030.

Apart from this, there is a rising consciousness among people to use lesser polluting forms of travel, like EV, that may be cost-efficient in the long run too.

This is why India is seeing rapid growth in sales of Electric Vehicles (EVs), as consumers rush to switch from gasoline-powered vehicles due to the rising cost of fuel.

EV sales in India tripled in 2021 to 14,800 units and are still showing signs of growth.For February 2022, the country saw electric passenger vehicles sales grow 296 per cent to 2,352 units, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) report.

“There are many EV stations in major cities, primarily for cabs and commercial vehicles as private EV owners usually charge at home. However, they shy away from intercity travel due to a lack of proper charging network on highways. We aim to bridge this gap by covering all major highways in Delhi NCR. Approvals for Delhi Agra Highway have already been received from the concerned authority. Others are in process for approvals,” said Mr. Ashish Deswal, Founder, Earthtron EV, in a statement.