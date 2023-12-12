Three members of inter-state arms syndicated arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested three key members of a syndicate involved in supplying illegal firearms in the national capital, adjoining NCR areas and Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to the police official, one of them was also into manufacturing illicit weapons.

The trio has been identified as Vimal Kumar, Sumit Kumar, both 19-year-old natives of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, and Amarjeet alias Sardar, who also manufactured weapons, belonged to Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

The police have recovered eleven semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore from their possession meant to be supplied to the members of the Hashim Baba gang in Delhi.

Vimal and Sumit, during questioning by police, further revealed that they used to procure the firearms from Amarjeet at a price of Rs 8,000 per pistol and then further sell them at Rs 25,000 per unit to the criminals in Delhi/NCR and other states.

They further told the police about selling more than 50 firearms during the past two years.

Acting on the inputs about the two accused, the police got to know that they have procured the consignment of arms from Madhya Pradesh and on December 4 they would come and meet one Delhi-based arms trafficker near the Pul Prahladpur underpass, M B Road, during the afternoon to deliver the pistols.

Accordingly, the Special Cell constituted a raiding party and a trap was laid near the location, following which at around 1.30 pm Vimal and Sumit were spotted and intercepted.

They were overpowered by the police team and during the search, 10 semi-automatic pistols were recovered from the duo, DCP Special Cell Alok Kumar said.

Later, on the following day of December 5, Amarjeet was nabbed from the Nizamuddin railway station and a pistol was recovered on him, and upon questioning he revealed about manufacturing illegal arms.

It was found that Amarjeet had previous involvement in an Arms Act case, the police officer said.