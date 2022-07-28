Teachers of Punjab need to work on state specific requirements: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said teachers of Punjab need to work on state specific requirements and design their own education model for their state.

A delegation of 170 government school teachers and educators of Punjab led by their SCERT Director visited Delhi government schools on Thursday to see the teaching-learning activities including Happiness Classes. They will attend the closing ceremony of Happiness Utsav on 29 July at Tyagraj stadium.

After their school visit, Sisodia interacted with them and motivated them to be the torchbearers of the education revolution in Punjab. While interacting with the teachers, Sisodia said, “Whatever we do in the field of education today, our aim should be the upliftment of the nation. When we began working on education in Delhi, we used to have many interactions with the school teachers and they gave us ideas for development of the Delhi education system. Now, government school teachers of Punjab need to take this responsibility for their state and ‘think like education ministers’. This will help them move the wheel of change in the education system of Punjab.”

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister suggested the teachers to always be in touch with the Punjab Education Minister and keep sending him the suggestions for implementing various reforms.

“We are implementing the curriculum on entrepreneurship in Delhi government schools now to develop entrepreneurial mindset among children, but Punjab has a history of this mindset. Centuries back when there was no road or rail infrastructure they transported iron ore from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, and made equipment in their factories in Punjab. Today Punjab just needs to inculcate this mindset more efficiently among students through education,” Sisodia said.

He said, “Delhi government and its team studied the various education models across the world and created the Delhi Education Model. Delhi was not a cut and paste model neither would Punjab be. Teachers of Punjab need to work on state specific requirements and design their own education model for Punjab.”