Tamil Nadu CM praises Delhi Govt’s schools, Mohalla Clinics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday visited Delhi’s government schools and Mohalla Clinics with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Stalin heaped praises on the Kejriwal Government’s schools and Mohalla Clinics on his visit to Delhi. He expressed his willingness to develop a model school in his state on the lines of Delhi and invited Kejriwal to see it.

The Delhi Chief Minister accepted the invitation of visiting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and said that “It will be an honour for me to attend Thiru Stalin”.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said, ” I visited Delhi’s government schools and Mohalla Clinics with CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. We will develop a world-class model school in Chennai; I am inviting CM Arvind Kejriwal to it in advance.”

On this occasion, Kejriwal said, ” Only education can help build a better society and an empowered nation; come let’s bring an education revolution together. The Delhi Government would love to share their experiences with the Tamil Nadu Government and will learn from their works too.”

The Delhi Chief Minister said this country can only progress when “we learn from each other’s ideas”. All states need to work together to help the country walk faster towards development, he said.

Sisodia said CM Stalin’s Delhi visit would motivate both states to bring reform in their education system.

“If we work together to improve our education system by learning from each other then we can bring an unprecedented transformation in the country,” he added.