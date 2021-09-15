Storage, sale and use of firecrackers banned, says Kejriwal in tweet

Learning from what happened during the past three years, the Delhi government has banned the storage, sale, and use of firecrackers to prevent air pollution from getting aggravated in the city on the occasion of the coming Diwali festival. The decision for a “complete ban” on firecrackers has been taken to save people’s lives, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi.

पिछले 3 साल से दीवाली के समय दिल्ली के प्रदूषण की खतरनाक स्तिथि को देखते हुए पिछले साल की तरह इस बार भी हर प्रकार के पटाखों के भंडारण, बिक्री एवं उपयोग पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाया जा रहा है। जिससे लोगों की जिंदगी बचाई जा सके। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2021

He said through his tweet, “Looking at the gravity of the pollution situation for the past three years during the Diwali festival, like last year, this time also a complete ban is being imposed on the storage, sale, and use of all kinds of firecrackers. This is being done so that people’s lives can be saved.”

Kejriwal also pointed out, “In view of the gravity of the pollution situation, last year, a complete ban was imposed late after traders had already stacked firecrackers. The decision caused a loss to the traders. We appeal to all traders this time not to resort to stacking of firecrackers in view of the complete ban imposed on it.”

Last year very severe pollution levels made the Covid-19 situation worse during the festival season.