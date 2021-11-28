Step-father allegedly rapes minor girl in Delhi

A minor girl was allegedly raped by her step-father in the national capital, an official said here on Sunday.

The official said that a complaint was received at the Malviya Nagar Police Station on Saturday (November 27) regarding the heinous crime with a minor girl, a resident of Dehradun.

According to the complaint, the victim had come to her rented house for a vacation in the Chirag Delhi area from June- August 2021 where her mother and step-father were residing.

“It was alleged that during stay of the victim child in Chirag Delhi, her step-father raped her repeatedly,” the official said.

After verifying it, the police have registered a under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The police have initiated an investigation into the case,” the official said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

Recently, during an event, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had averred that the safety of the women in the national capital is their topmost priority. “Overall the approach is that if a woman is in distress, if a child is in distress, then proper attention is given to them,” Commissioner Asthana said then.

But what do the figures say?

The crime against women in the national capital continued to show an upward trajectory, compared to last year’s data.

According to the data compiled by the Delhi Police, 1725 women have been allegedly raped in the current year till October 31 in the city. In 2020, 1429 women had to face the heinous crime in the same period. Comparing the data with the last year’s, there has been an increase of 20 per cent.

In 2020, the total number of crimes against women stood at 7,948 which this year has increased to 11,527. In total, the crime against women has increased by a massive 45 per cent in the national capital in just (past) 10 months.