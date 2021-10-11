Spraying of bio-decomposer to begin in Delhi on Monday: Gopal Rai

The Delhi government will start free spraying of the bio-decomposer solution on farmlands tomorrow under its Winter Action Plan.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed on Sunday that this would be started from Fatehpur Jat village of the Narela Vidhan Sabha. The farmers who have demanded spraying of the bio-decomposer solution in their fields will start getting the spraying done from tomorrow morning.

He said this time the Kejriwal government has made preparations to spray this solution for stubble decomposition in an area of more than 4000 acres in Delhi whereas last year only about 2000 acres were sprayed.

Ever since the third party audit report has come on the solution, farmers are very excited about its results. To achieve this goal, the Delhi government has been preparing the solution at

Kharkhari Nahar with the help of the Pusa Institute since 24 September.

Gopal Rai said the Delhi government has appealed to all the states in its neighbourhood to help their farmers in decomposing the stubble by bearing the entire cost of spraying the bio decomposer.

From making the solution to its spraying in the field, the entire process costs less than Rs 1000 per acre. Encouraged by the results of the solution, the Commission for Air Quality Management has also ordered all states to use the bio-decomposer.

The Kejriwal government has time and again said that this fight can only be fought collectively and all states must cooperate with each other, the minister pointed out.

Strict action is being taken on 10 points under the Winter Action Plan. A major part of this plan is also to spray the bio-decomposer on the stubble. Like last year, this time also the Delhi government is helping the farmers by spraying the bio-decomposer for free.

At the same time, stubble burning is done on a large scale in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and its smoke has a huge adverse effect on the air quality in Delhi. As a result, pollution in Delhi reaches a very dangerous level during the winter season, Gopal Rai added.