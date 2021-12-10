South Asia’s largest security expo begins in Delhi

The 14th edition of South Asia’s largest security expo International Fire & Security Exhibition and Conference (IFSEC) begins today at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The three-day exhibition ~ 9-12 December by Informa Markets brought together internationally renowned exhibitors, consultants, business experts and key government officials under one common platform.

The expo is expected to witness over 8,000 business visitors and has over 150 brands.

MSME Minister Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, addressing the gathering at IFSEC 2021, said, “IFSEC India 2021 is all about showcasing novel technologies and equipment in the security industry and bridging the gap between companies participating from around 40 nations. This is a great platform to highlight vital dimensions in surveillance, for a place as small as a public store to as big as an airport and defence corridor. We are all aware of the slowdown that the market witnessed due to COVID-19, and the wheel of our nation’s economy was kept churning by the MSMEs.

In order to ensure their sustenance in the long term, our PM approved the Covid relief fund of around Rs 4.5 lakh crore to MSMEs. Our ministry is looking after the smooth implementation of the same for the betterment of well-deserved businesses and enterprises. We also have a 45-day policy and address mechanism for all the individuals to take their due benefits.”

Informa Markets managing director Yogesh Mudras said, “Increasing population, growth in urbanization, expansion of trade, infrastructure and mass transportation systems are fuelling expectations for greater security measures, predominantly in critical national infrastructure projects. The federal government of India’s initiative of building vital infrastructure projects including new airports, mega ports, highway projects, metro systems and the development of smart cities across the country are allowing an ecosystem where businesses can develop and grow. This is also the age of smart technology and to match the pace of smart cities, the need for smart security and surveillance systems is very critical. With our return in the in-person format, we look forward to the industry’s support and encouragement, to take this a notch higher in the days to come. IFSEC India year-on-year aims to support industry players to collectively ideate, innovate, spot trends and enable the shift in India’s security paradigm from a defensive approach to a monitoring and a responsive one.”

This year, IFSEC India is showcasing cutting edge technology pertaining to products like CCTV & video surveillance, biometrics & RFID, integrated systems, access control, cyber security, GPS Systems, video management, traffic management & parking automation, physical security, perimeter protection, fire detection systems and intruder alarms.