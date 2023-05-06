Somnath Bharti inspects Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Somnath Bharti on Saturday inspected the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

During the inspection, Bharti took stock of the treatment area of the plant, barrage and laboratory in the presence of senior officials of the Delhi Jal Board.

The DJB vice-chairman said in the guidance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a decision has been taken to set up an ammonia control plant at the Wazirabad WTP and in-principle approval has been given for the same.

Bharti said that after completing all the necessary formalities, the construction work of the ammonia control plant will start in September.

He also directed the officials to replace and upgrade the filters of Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant.

Upgrading the filters is expected to increase the production capacity of the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant by up to 25 per cent.

Bharti said it will not take long to realize the vision of the Chief Minister to supply 24-hour clean water to all residents of Delhi. The Wazirabad WTP will play an important role in realizing the Chief Minister’s dream of round the clock supply of clean drinking water to every household of Delhi.