Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam honoured with the Lord Buddha India Peace & Tourism Mitra Award

Rajendra Pal Gautam, Delhi Social Welfare Minister was honoured with the Lord Buddha India Peace & Tourism Mitra Award 2021 by the Association of Buddhist Tour Operators – ABTO on December 10, Friday.

The award was awarded to recognize his outstanding work for humanity, peace, nature, culture and propagation of the teachings of Lord Buddha across the globe.

On this occasion, Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said, “Due to the caste system, crores of people of the country have suffered persecution for thousands of years. They have been victims of exploitation, deprived of education, business and property. Dr. Babasahab Ambedkar ji freed them from thousands of years of slavery and opened the way for their education, jobs and development. But even today, caste oppression continues in every corner of the country. Incidents of caste atrocities still continue which shows our nation in a bad light to the world. We have resolved that an egalitarian society has to be established in India. We will struggle to establish a just and equal society based on friendship and brotherhood, only then will everyone have the opportunity to move forward equally. This struggle will continue until we are victorious.”

After receiving the award, Rajendra Pal Gautam gave a floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and sought his blessings at Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial in Delhi. He was welcomed by members of Mission Jai Bhim and other organisations who congratulated him for his award.