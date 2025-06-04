Indraj directs officials to clear old age pension pendency in 15 days

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Wednesday directed officials concerned to clear all pending cases of old age pension within the next 15 days.

He also instructed them to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedure to ensure timely benefits reach the beneficiaries of other welfare schemes across the national capital.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the minister shared that surprise inspections were conducted at district offices, where he also spoke to the beneficiaries, who shared several complaints.

Advertisement

The minister emphasized that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has given clear instructions that all citizens and beneficiaries visiting district offices must be provided full support, and their applications must be processed within the stipulated time, while pensions must be disbursed on time.

Indraj further stated that pending cases related to the old age pension vacancies announced in November last year must be resolved within the next 15 days.

Similarly, pending applications under the Family Assistance Scheme and other welfare programs must also be addressed promptly, and officers must ensure their timely resolution, the minister added.

He stressed that beneficiaries under pension and other schemes of the department primarily belong to poor and marginalized sections of the society, and they should not be forced to make repeated visits to offices.

The minister asserted that district offices are the face of the government, and the experience of applicants and beneficiaries at these offices should be positive and respectful.

Indraj also mentioned that his surprise visits will keep taking place at district offices and also at the department’s headquarters.

He directed senior officials to ensure accountability by taking strict action against any officer, who is found responsible for delays or negligence based on complaints received from applicants and beneficiaries.