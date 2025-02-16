Smart policing techniques mooted by PM behind Delhi Police’s success: Rai

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, on Sunday, lauded the Delhi Police calling it one of the best police forces of the country that has played an important role delivering its responsibilities in the national capital, which is a centre of political, diplomatic, religious, cultural and social activities.

He said during the G-20 Summit, the Delhi Police played a vital role in making the event spectacular and memorable.

Rai, in his address on the occasion of the force’s 78th raising day, congratulated everyone in the police force and saluted the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and expressed gratitude to their families.

He stated that the Delhi Police faces challenges in different forms and the success achieved by the force shows the adoption of smart policing techniques as urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rai, while praising the force, also said handling of Traffic Management, safety of citizens, protecting dignitaries, important institutions and other important matters is a proof of the professionalism, efficiency and devotion of Delhi Police, and it is working as a strong pillar in fight the against organised crime, cyber-crime and also for the safety of women.

He stated that under the aegis of Government’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the Delhi Police is working with great promptness against cyber-crime and also praised the readiness with which the force is taking advantage of digital initiatives and technological advancements.

In his address, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora said the force is committed to maintaining law and order, ensure the safety of citizens, and taking on the emerging challenges.

He said last year, the Delhi Police handled a total of 10,860 dharna demonstrations peacefully, while the General Elections to the Lok Sabha and Delhi Assembly elections were also conducted in a peaceful and professional manner.

Arora highlighted that the first priority of the Delhi Police is to prevent crimes, for which strict action is being taken continuously against the criminals and resultantly in the year 2024, there has been a 4 per cent reduction in heinous crimes as compared to the year 2022, and 1.5 per cent reduction as compared to the year 2023.

He added that there has also been a fall in the number of robberies, snatching and cases of molestation against women during the same period as compared to the year 2022 and 2023.

The Delhi Police chief apprised that the force has completed the process of 10,900 new recruitments during last year in a record time and also expressed his gratitude towards MHA for their support.

Praising the police personnel who are fighting against criminals without even caring for their lives, the CP stated that during last year more than 90 of the force’s brave members have received serious injuries on their bodies at the hands of criminals.

Meanwhile, Rai presented medals to 44 police personnel for Gallantry, Distinguished Service and Meritorious Service.

The Police Medal for Gallantry (Posthumus) to Late ASI Shambhu Dayal Meena was received by his wife Sanjana.

On the occasion, Rai took the salute and inspected the parade led by Parade Commander ACP Vivek Bhagat, ACP.

The six companies of Delhi Police including Ceremonial Armed Police company, Anti-Riot Squad of Delhi Armed Police, Delhi Police Female Contingent, Security Battalion Squad, Commando Squad and Delhi Traffic Police Company marched on the beats of the famous Delhi Police Band.