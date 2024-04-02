Six injured as car rams into an eatery in North Delhi; driver arrested

Six people were injured after a luxury car rammed into a famous eatery in the Rajpur Road area of North Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when a PCR call informed about the accident at the Fatehchand Kachori shop, where a luxury car was found in a dilapidated condition, a police official said.

A case was registered by the police against the 36-year-old man for rash driving and causing hurt by the act endangering the life or personal safety of others at the Civil Lines police station.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospitals in the Civil Lines area.

The police seized the car and arrested the man behind the wheel, a resident of Noida, who was present on the spot.

Notably, during the initial investigation and according to the preliminary medical examination, the driver of the car was not under the influence of alcohol as his blood sample has been preserved for analysis.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident did rounds of social media, in which the white car can be seen crashing into the shop pushing away a man in the corner as it rammed into the food counter and then the shop’s wall.

People were seen assisting the injured persons out of the shop in the said video.