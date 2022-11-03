Sisodia interacts with students of ITI Khichripur

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday interacted with the students of ITI Khichripur where he discussed the importance of courses and their career aspirations after ITI.

Sisodia said that the talented students emerging from training institutes like ITI will initiate a new chapter for the development of India with their ability.

“Our country will become developed only when every single youth of our country is empowered with skills,” he said.

The Delhi Government has started many courses in ITI keeping in mind the needs of the industry and the market.

Almost 100% of the children studying in these ITIs are placed with firms, and others are skilled enough to begin their own ventures, said Delhi government in a press statement.

The Education Minister asked the students why they are pursuing professional courses which they can do after 10th, even after completing studies in 11th – 12th, and after graduation.

The students said that when they were in school, they did not have the confidence to believe that they could fulfil their career aspirations, and that they would be able to achieve something in the future. But ever since they came to ITI, they have found the much needed clarity to pursue their professional dreams and also the conviction to fulfil them, informed Sisodia

The ITI course is recognised to be at par with the 11th-12th class qualification in Delhi Govt’s Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, and ITI’s students can directly enrol in a degree or diploma course there after completing ITI.

Sisodia said that across the world, the focus is centred on professional courses. “But even today, in India, as well as in several other developing countries, children are unfairly made to believe that unless they complete their graduation, they would not be able to achieve much professionally. However, on the contrary, in developed countries – the focus lies on technical education and skill building.”

The Deputy Chief Minister added that what is the use of a graduate degree which cannot empower students to find suitable employment?

He continued, “This mindset is now changing across many countries. Perspectives have shifted away from traditional belief systems in education and the emphasis has shifted towards technical education. In India as well, this is the mindset and policy perspective we need to move forward with.”