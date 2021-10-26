Single-day Covid-19 fresh cases in Delhi come down to 27

The national capital on Monday identified 27 cases of Covid-19 out of 46,667 tests that were conducted across the city. The positivity rate remained at 0.06 per cent as it was on Sunday, when fresh coronavirus cases numbered 37, according to the health daily bulletin issued by the Delhi government. The number of such cases was 40 on Saturday.

There was no death caused by Covid-19. The count of fatalities attributed to the virus so far was 25,091.

There were 307 active cases in the city and the patients of the virus being treated under the home isolation system were counted to be 91.

The number of containment zones now was 88, down from yesterday’s 92.

The health bulletin showed that 4,761 persons were given jabs during the past 24 hours and the cumulative figure for the beneficiaries of the vaccination programme has got their both vaccine doses was 71,55,380.