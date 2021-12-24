Single-day Covid-19 cases in Delhi surge to 180

The national capital on Friday recorded 180 fresh Covid-19 cases, a big surge from 118 on Thursday, with the positivity rate shooting up to 0.29 per cent from 0.19 per cent the day before, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

On Wednesday, the city recorded 125 positive cases of Covid-19.

There was no death caused by Covid-19 during the past 24 hours and 82 patients who recovered were discharged by the hospitals where they had been getting medication.

The patients getting treatment as home isolation cases were counted to be 375 and the number of active cases was now 782.

The health bulletin showed that there were 8,961 beds reserved for coronavirus patients, but 8,734 beds were vacant.

The city now had 207 containment zones.

The count of people vaccinated during the last 24 hours was 1,22,740 and 40,949 were those administered their first vaccine dose. According to the bulletin, the cumulative number of people having got their both vaccine doses was 1,05,08,061.