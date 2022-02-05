Single-day Covid-19 cases in Delhi fall to 2,272

The number of Covid-19 cases in the city fell to 2,272 on Friday from 2,668 on Thursday when 59,036 tests were conducted for identifying such infected persons, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. The positivity rate declined to 3.85 per cent from 4.3 per cent the previous day.

The virus claimed 20 lives, taking the toll to 25,952 fatalities. Thirteen such deaths were reported yesterday.

There were 1,200 patients admitted to different hospitals and 460 of them were in ICUs. Those given oxygen support were counted to be 398 and the patients fighting for their life on the ventilator numbered 94.

The count of patients taking treatment as home isolation cases was 8,170 and the number of active cases stood at 11,716.

The city got 59,575 persons administered vaccines during the past 24 hours, including 12,371 who got their first vaccine dose. The cumulative count of people administered their first vaccine dose was 1,70,43,492 and those vaccinated with both doses numbered 1,24,63,201 so far.