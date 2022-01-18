Single-day Covid-19 cases continue to fall; deaths increase to 38

The count of fresh cases of Covid-19 in the national capital declined to 11,684 on Tuesday from 12,527 on Monday, with a positivity rate of 22.47 percent, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The positivity rate yesterday was 27.99 percent. The tests conducted for the purpose numbered 52,002.

Today was the fifth day consecutively (14 January onwards) when a fall in single-day virus infections was recorded. From 14 to 17 January, Delhi identified 24,383; 20,718; 18,286 and 12,527 fresh infected persons respectively.

However, the death count rose to 38 from 24 yesterday, pushing the cumulative figure of such fatalities to 25,425.

The deaths recorded each day (between 14 and 17 January) were 34; 30; 28 and 24 casualties.

The number of patients getting medication as home isolation cases came down to 63,34 from 68,275. The active cases were counted to be 78,112.

The health bulletin pointed out that there were a total of 15,606 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients, but only

12,876 beds remained occupied.

Of the 2,730 coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals, 837 were in ICUs, 871 on oxygen support, and 139 on the ventilator.

The city now had 37,540 containment zones in all.

As many as 1,51,314 persons were jabbed during the past 24 hours, including 86,860 individuals who got their first vaccine dose. The cumulative count of those who were administered their first vaccine dose was 1,65,90,563 and those who were fully vaccinated so far were 1,19,71,842, the health bulletin added.