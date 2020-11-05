Delhi Police commissioner S N Shrivastava today felicitated the youths selected by MNCs and other employers who provided jobs to CCLs (Child in Conflict with Law) trained under the city police’s “Sankalp” scheme.

This function was held at Maharaja Surajmal Institute Auditorium at Janak Puri, according to a press release issued by Delhi Police. Sanjay Singh, special CP (western zone), and Shalini Singh, joint CP (western range), were also present at the function.

“Sankalp is an initiative of Delhi Police to engage and steer ‘CCLs’ previously involved in crime and other vulnerable, unemployed youths, towards the mainstream of society by providing them with the opportunities to realise their potential and creating awareness about their potential through sports, nukkad nataks and skill development training,” the release said.

As part of the city police’s “community policing initiative”, a “pressing need” was felt to find a specific measure to bring such juveniles back into the mainstream of society through the digital literacy course and providing them opportunities to earn their livelihood through respectable means, the release said.

A detailed exercise was conducted in all the 12 police stations of West District, Delhi Police, to select the youth in the age group between 16 and 23 years, mostly from the underprivileged colonies, for this training. After identification of CCLs and other youths, their counselling was taken up by the police personnel and professional counsellors to select the skills for this training based on the educational qualification and their aptitude.

A total of 178 CCLs were shortlisted, out of which 36 youths have been trained online under this scheme during the Covid lockdown, which also continued offline, the release added.