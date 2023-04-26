Shelly Oberoi elected Delhi mayor unopposed

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Shelly Oberoi was unanimously elected as mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday for the second consecutive term as BJP candidate Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination papers minutes before the elections.

AAP’s Aaley Mohammad Iqbal also got another term as deputy mayor as BJP candidate Soni Pandey withdrew her nomination papers minutes before the elections.

The elections for the Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Delhi were scheduled to be held on Thursday. However, the BJP candidates’ withdrawal led the AAP candidates to unanimously win the posts for the second consecutive term.

AAP councillor Mukesh Goyal, presiding over the elections, announced the results.

This comes after Shikha Roy, the BJP councillor from Greater Kailash, during the meeting, announced withdrawal of her candidature.

She demanded that the standing committee be constituted in accordance with the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

When the mayor, Oberoi, councillor from East Patel Nagar, asked the two deputy mayor candidates if they wished to withdraw their candidature, Soni Pandey, the BJP councillor from Sonia Vihar, opted out from the race.

Both Oberoi and Iqbal were elected unopposed.

After successful completion of Delhi mayoral election, the House was adjourned till May 2.

Earlier in this year, Shelly Oberoi was elected mayor of Delhi in the fourth attempt after much wrangling between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party.

The last three attempts to elect the Mayor failed due to the political bickering between the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. They met for the first time on January 6, second on January 24 and last on February 6.

The municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4 and the results were announced on December 7. The Aam Aadmi Party won 134 seats out of 250.

The post of mayor in the National Capital sees five single-year terms on a rotational basis with the first year reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category and the remaining two again for the open category. Delhi gets a new mayor after the end of a financial year.