Sharp fall in single-day Covid-19 cases in Delhi

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the national capital identified on Monday came down sharply to 18 from 45 yesterday following 40,990 tests conducted across the city, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The positivity rate fell to 0.04 per cent from 0.08 per cent the day before.

There was no loss of life due to Covid-19 and 49 patients who recovered after remaining hospitalised were discharged by their doctors.

There were 317 active cases of the virus and 150 patients were being taken care of under the home isolation system.

The health bulletin showed that the total number of hospital beds reserved for coronavirus patients was now 9,857, but 9,708 beds remained vacant.

The count of people vaccinated during the past 24 hours was 24,219 and those who were given their first vaccine dose were counted to be 12,440. The cumulative number of fully vaccinated persons was 74,24,095, the health bulletin added.