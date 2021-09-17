Sharp fall in fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi

Coronavirus positive cases in the city fell sharply to 28 on Thursday from 57 on Wednesday following 72,481 sample tests conducted across the national capital. The positivity rate came down to 0.04 per cent from 0.08 per cent a day before, according to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

However, one Covid-19 patient lost his life during the past 24 hours. This was the second day this month when one fatality was caused by the coronavirus. One death attributed to Covid-19 was recorded on 7 September.

Delhi now had 409 active cases of the deadly virus and 110 infected persons were cured as home isolation cases.

The bulletin showed that 11,517 hospital beds were vacant out of a total of 11,777 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients.

The number of persons who got vaccinated today was 1,37,846 and those who got both doses of vaccines so far numbered 45,63,485. The cumulative count of those who got their first vaccine dose was 109,10,474, the bulletin added.