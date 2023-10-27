Seven Delhi areas battling ‘very poor’ air

Seven places in the national capital clocked ‘very poor’ quality of air on Friday evening whereas New Moti Bagh was the worst affected with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 342, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data said here on Friday.

Similarly, Anand Vihar at AQI was 329, Nehru Nagar 327, Rohini 321, Shadipur 315, Jahangirpuri 308 and Burari Crossing with 304.

However, Delhi’s average air quality continued to reel under the ‘poor’ category with an average (AQI) of 261, as per the CPCB bulletin.

The readings were taken from 36 out of 40 air monitoring stations on Friday.

AQI values between 301- 400, indicates ‘very poor’ air quality, and prolonged exposure to the same may cause respiratory illness.

Commission for Air Quality management (CAQM) had earlier said, ‘towards greener public transport, bulk of bus services from any city/ town in the States of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) to Delhi shall be only with EV/ CNG/ BS-VI Diesel buses w.e.f. 01.11.2023.’

The commission had made this announcement invoking 11 point action plan as per Stage-II of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire NCR, which is presently in force to curb pollution.

Tankers equipped with anti- smog sprayers can be seen operating in several parts of the city to settle dust and disperse smog to prevent worsening AQI.

The Delhi government is running different anti- pollution drives to tackle the problem of bad air that peaks during the present time of the year in the city.