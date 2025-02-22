Senior citizen fatally stabbed by drunken juveniles in North Delhi

A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death with a pair of scissors by three drunken juveniles following a verbal altercation near Qutub Chowk in North Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of February 19 and 20 and was reported from Hindu Rao Hospital, where the victim, identified as Pulkit Singh, a handcart pusher, was brought in an unresponsive state.

An FIR was registered, and an investigation was launched. “Approximately 30 CCTV recordings were analyzed, which showed the deceased, with his left hand on his chest, chasing some boys into Priyadarshini Jhuggi before collapsing along the way,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia.

Singh’s co-worker, Chunchun Singh, stated that on the day of the incident, Singh was pushing his cart from Naya Bazaar near Lahori Gate to Qutub Chowk.

“Before reaching Qutub Chowk, two or three intoxicated boys were standing in the middle of the road. When Singh asked them to move aside, a verbal dispute broke out,” the DCP said.

In a fit of rage, one of the minors attacked Singh’s chest with a sharp object and fled, he added.

Singh chased them briefly before collapsing. The juveniles were apprehended on the evening of February 20.

Singh, a native of Bihar’s Khagaria, was declared dead at 11:45 pm, with an injury found on the left side of his chest. His body was moved to a mortuary, where a post-mortem was conducted.

The crime scene—Priyadarshini Jhuggi, behind Hanuman Mandir—was inspected by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the district crime team, and evidence was collected.