Security beefed up in Delhi to ensure peaceful New-Year celebrations

As residents of Delhi geared up to bid adieu to 2024 and welcome 2023 with celebrations and revelry security arrangements heightened across the national capital on the eve of New Year to ensure a smooth passage of the festivities.

Police pickets have been increased and additional police force has been deployed at locations where the New Year celebrations are expected as part of the arrangements, especially at the places where high footfall of people is expected.

The Delhi Police Special Cell conducted a mock drill at a prominent mall in South Delhi’s Saket prior to the festive atmosphere, to check security preparedness.

Advertisement

The cops will be working in multiple shifts at various places across the city to ensure peaceful celebrations. Women police personnel will also be on duty to ensure security to the girls and women taking part in the celebrations.

According to the police, special teams have been deployed to keep a check on reckless and stunt driving. Those found involved in hooliganism or any such activities will be meted out with strict action as per law.

Strict vigil will be kept on the border points of the city, along with the deployment of traffic police teams to keep a check on the drink-and-drive incidents.

Police personnel in civil dress will also be present at the places of large gatherings to keep a check on the anti- social elements and to thwart any untoward incident.

Earlier, the police had announced traffic arrangements and diversions to be put in place to ensure that there are no traffic jams, and problems faced by the people heading out for the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Gurugram and Noida police are also geared up to ensure safe New Year-eve celebrations with additional arrangements already in place.

As, people from Delhi, Gurugram and Noida travel within the cities for celebrations, the police departments have made preparations accordingly at the party hubs to keep things under control and safe for the people.

Like in Delhi, restaurants, malls and other places in Gurugram and Noida, which have become popular amongst residents of the three cities to dine and celebrate the occasion, where high foot fall is expected.