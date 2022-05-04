SDMC begins demolition drive in South Delhi today

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) today began first phase of the demolition drive which will continue till May 13.

In its first phase of demolition drive, it will cover several parts of South Delhi including Karni Singh Shooting Range area in Tughlakabad and around Mehrauli Badarpur Road.

According to SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan, Police staff is required to carry out the drive as during the anti-encroachment drives, the deployment of the police force is necessary for maintaining the law and order situation in the area.

As per the civic agency, letters have been written to the south and southeast Deputy Commissioners of Police in this regard

On Thursday, encroachments from Kalindi Kunj main road and Kalindi Kunj Park to Jamia Nagar Police Station will be removed while on 6 May, Friday, the demolition drive will be taken up in Srinivaspuri Private Colony to Okhla Railway Station Gandhi Camp.

Later, demolition drive will take place from Shaheen Bagh G Block to Jasola and Jasola Nale to Kalindi Kunj Park which will further continue to New Friends Colony to Buddh Dharm Mandir and in and around Gurudwara Road on 10 May.

The drive will be further extended to Lodhi Colony, Meherchand Market in and around Sai Mandir, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 11, while later on May 12 it will extend to Dhinsen Marg, Iskcon Temple Marg in and around areas.

On May 13, encroachments will be demolished at the Khadda colony.

Earlier, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan had disclosed that a month-long plan was sent to the police for the anti-encroachment drive in different parts of the national capital.

Other than Shaheen Bagh and Okhla, Suryan said that they have identified many wards for conducting the anti-encroachment drive in its area, including the Vishnu Garden in Tilak Nagar West Zone, Madanpur Khadar, Jasola Vihar, Sarita Vihar, and Sangam Vihar.

The SDMC earlier ran an anti-encroachment drive at Gandhi Market in Nazafgarh’s Sagarpur where people had encroached on the drain.