Schools for junior classes in Delhi to reopen after Diwali: DDMA

Schools for students in junior classes (from 1 to 8) in Delhi will resume physical classes after the conclusion of the coming festival season.

This decision was taken on Wednesday at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held under the chairmanship of Lt-Governor Anil Baijal.

According to official sources, the decision follows a review of The covid-19 situation in the national capital was found to be “good”. Keeping this factor in view, the decision emerged that “schools for remaining classes will be reopened after Diwali.”

The DDMA at its earlier meeting had deferred its decision on junior classes till 30 September. On 1 September, it had allowed physical classes for students in classes 9 up to 12 after an expert committee gave a nod for reopening of schools in a deferred manner with proper precautions to be maintained to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The schools in Delhi had remained closed since March 2020.

The sources said it was agreed at today’s meeting that festivals like Ramleela, Dasehra, and Durga Puja would be allowed with the observance of proper Covid-19 protocol such as wearing of the face mask, physical distancing, and hand hygiene.

The DDMA directed administration and police officials to ensure that gatherings during the festive season are allowed strictly with the observance of the laid down standard operating procedures (SOPs)Sc like no standing crowds, separate entry and exit points, appropriate social distancing for seating purposes, and no stalls, swings and other such things as can lead to crowds.