All schools in Delhi to remain closed till further orders due to pollution crisis

All schools in the city will remain closed for physical classes till further orders due to acute air pollution in Delhi, considered very harmful for human health. The online classes, however, will continue to be conducted.

An order issued on Sunday by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education said, “… all the government, government-aided, unaided recognized, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board schools will remain closed till further orders. However, online teaching, learning activities, and the examinations for Board classes would be conducted.”

According to the order, all the heads of schools have been directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members, and parents.

The school closure order came following a directive from the Environment Department, which said that all the schools will remain shut with immediate effect till further orders in this regard from the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and adjoining areas, according to the Additional Director of Education Rita Sharma.

Earlier, announcing emergency measures to reduce pollution, the Delhi government had ordered 100 percent work from home for government departments till 21 November.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said, “Schools and other educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital till further orders.”

At an emergency meeting on 13 November, it was decided that all schools in Delhi will remain shut for a week due to pollution. This was one of the four major decisions taken to effectively handle the air pollution crisis.

The authorities also imposed a ban on construction activity from 14 to 17 November and ordered the closure of Delhi government offices for a week.

The national capital’s air quality index (AQI) showed 382 at 9 o’clock this morning, which came down to 364 at 7 pm, remaining in the “very poor” air quality category. The air quality situation has been very disturbing since the Diwali celebrations earlier this month.

According to the air quality standards fixed by experts, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, between 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and between 401 and 500 “severe”.