Schools in capital reopen from 1 Nov

Delhi government has announced the reopening of schools in the capital from November 1.

Schools reopening in Delhi from November 1 is being looked forward to by many stakeholders.

As the decision has been approved and announced by the government, precautions and preparations for this move become important as the reopening commences after almost 19 months.

To make sure everyone stays safe, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, DDMA has issued guidelines and SOPs that everyone has to follow.

Schools have been allowed to reopen for all classes at 50% capacity.

As the detailed list of SOPs makes their way to schools; everyone is informed that the basic COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

These include wearing masks, use of sanitisers, maintaining social distancing, and even thermal screening.