SBI organizes Pledge ceremony & Nukkad Natak at onset of Vigilance Awareness Week

An Integrity pledge ceremony was organized at SBI, Local Head Office, Parliament Street, Delhi at the onset of Vigilance Awareness Week from 31.10.2022 to 06.11.2022 as per CVC guidelines.

The pledge was administered by Kalpesh K. Avasia, Chief General Manager, SBI to all the staff members of LHO, Delhi. A.S Paul, General Manager, NW-I, Digvijay Singh Rawat, General Manager, NW-II, Rajesh Kumar Patel, General Manager, NW-III and Abdul Rasid Khan, Deputy General Manager, Vigilance Department were also present on the occasion.

This year Vigilance Awareness Week is celebrated on the theme “Corruption-free India for a developed Nation”.

After the pledge, a street corner play (Nukkad Natak) was staged on the Bank premises by LHO staff members, based on the story “Namak ka Daroga” written by Munshi Prem Chand.

This play highlighted the victory of a young man in his fight against corruption. The young man does not part with his integrity despite temptations and keeps his head high with integrity.

The play was effectively staged, the music and acting complimenting each other and the play was able to drive its point home amidst huge applause from the audience. After the play, Abdul Rasid Khan, Deputy General Manager, Vigilance Department, LHO, Delhi addressed the gathering.

A number of activities such as online Quizzes, debate competitions, and Cultural evenings are planned during Vigilance Awareness Week by SBI, Vigilance Department, LHO, Delhi.