‘Sar tan se juda’ threat to the family of kidnapped ex-serviceman in Delhi

A ‘sar tan se juda’ threat message has been sent to the family of an ex-serviceman in Delhi, after he was reportedly kidnapped from the Sultanpuri area in Rohini.

The message, which has been allegedly sent on behalf of ‘Popular Front of India’ (PFI), has created a sense of fear among the citizens in the National Capital.

The victim has been identified as Rajendra Prasad (60), a resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi, who was working in a government school on contract.

The incident is said to have occurred on Monday, when the victim was returning to his house from school.

As stated by the family, Rajendra Prasad went to the school on Monday, but didn’t return. Family started searching for him, but got no clue.

Later, the matter was reported at the Prem Nagar police station and a search operation was started, after registering a case of kidnapping.

As reported by the family, the victim’s wife received a message on Monday from the kidnappers, in which they threatened to behead the victim.

The daughter of the victim stated that they received the PFI logo along with the message, where it was written, “Sar tan se juda in Ajmer via Pakistan (Head will be separated in Ajmer via Pakistan).”

As per the daughter of the victim, Rajendra Prasad had informed the family about 10-15 days ago, that some muslim men follow him regularly and forcing him to join their organization.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini said, an investigation in the matter has been initiated and several police teams are trying to trace them out.