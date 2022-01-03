Rajendra Pal Gautam inaugurates special training session organised by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Delhi

Cooperative Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam today inaugurated the training session organised by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Delhi.

While addressing the officers by highlighting the importance of cooperative societies, he said, “There are many countries where the cooperative societies have played a big role in boosting their economy. Cooperative societies have led to an economic boom in many nations such as Bangladesh. What makes the Cooperative movement unique is that it empowers economically weak members of society. The Cooperative societies have promoted the spirit of mutual understanding, self-help, and self-government”.

Gautam also pressed upon the issues that currently plague cooperative societies such as misuse of funds. He said “Often officers and politicians are blamed for malpractices in the cooperative society. But that’s not the case. Many times it is the management with their vested interests that have led to the rise of malpractices and limitations. This training program will effectively help you in putting an end to these practices.”

Cooperatives Minister motivated the officers to focus on helping the citizens and strengthening the cooperative movement which will ultimately impact our nation’s economy.