In view of increasing pollution levels, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has shot off a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to convene a joint meeting of environment ministers of NCR.

In his letter, Rai stated that due to the steps taken by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the number of good air quality days has increased and poor air quality days have gone down in the last four years, but as per Centre for Science and Environment’s report, 31 percent of air pollution comes from outside Delhi.

Besides, the environment minister also mentioned that he had urged earlier on November 7, November 11 and December 3 to call a meeting of NCR states regarding the same.

“I therefore, again request you to convene a meeting of environment ministers of NCR states and experts to form a joint plan to reduce air pollution,” stated the Delhi environment minister in his letter.

He added that all the states of NCR states will have to work together to reduce air pollution in Delhi.