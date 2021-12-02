Rai orders DPCC to issue two separate notices to CPWD

Reacting to a complaint, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai carried out a surprise inspection of the Central Vista project on Wednesday and took note of the violations of the ban and anti-dust guidelines.

The Environment Minister has since ordered DPCC to issue two separate notices to the concerned agency CPWD – one, for ignoring the ban which was imposed to reduce pollution in the city and two, for violating anti-dust guidelines while construction is in full swing. CPWD must respond to these notices by tomorrow and further action will be taken on the basis of their response, he informed.

Rai had received a complaint that while all construction and demolition work has been banned by the Delhi government, construction activities are in full swing at the Central Vista project site.

According to the complaint, Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited and inspected the site and found various violations of not just the ban, but also anti-dust pollution guidelines.

Inspecting the Central Vista site, Environment Minister Shri Gopal Rai said, “We were repeatedly getting calls informing us that despite the ban, construction activities were in full swing at the Central Vista site. Hence we have come here today for an inspection and can see what all work is in process here, in spite of the ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi. Keeping this violation in mind, we are issuing a notice to CPWD to ask them on what basis and on whose orders are they still operating.”

He further informed, “Additionally, we can see the blatant violation of the 14 anti-dust pollution guidelines, for which we will issue another notice. This will be done in order to ensure that all the guidelines and norms to keep dust pollution under control are followed and water sprinkling is done wherever there is excessive dust in the air. So one notice will be issued to CPWD for violating the ban and its construction work, and the second for violating anti-dust pollution guidelines. On the basis of their response, we will take further action. The CPWD and concerned authorities are expected to respond by tomorrow at the latest.”

Meanwhile, Rai added, “November’s increased pollution levels have a variety of reasons. This month saw both Diwali pollution – illegal cracker burning among increased travel, and stubble burning around Delhi which significantly contributed to the intensity of pollution. Third, as we can now observe, the reduction in wind speed – which brought the dust and pollutants in the air to settle. Now with a change in weather, we will see the condition improve.”

Mentioning the Delhi Government’s current efforts to curb pollution, Shri Gopal Rai concluded, “It is noteworthy that in view of the pollution, the Delhi Government has banned the construction works till further orders. Along with this, there is a ban on the entry of trucks in Delhi till 7 December, while CNG-electric trucks carrying essential commodities may enter the city. To reduce vehicular pollution, the third phase of the Red Light On Gaadi Off campaign will be run till December 18. The drive to check the vehicles causing pollution will continue.”