R-Day: Security checks to be intensified at all Delhi metro stations from Jan 19

In view of the enhanced security arrangements ahead of Republic Day, the security checks for passengers will be further intensified by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) across metro stations starting from January 19 till January 27, a DMRC spokesperson said on Thursday.

“This might result in long queues at some metro stations, especially during peak hours, during this period. Therefore, passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and allow for some additional time for their commute during these days,” the spokesperson said.

Passengers are requested to cooperate with the security personnel during security checks.

