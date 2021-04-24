The Public Relations Society of India has elected S S Rao, Chief General Manager, PR, Power Finance Corporation as its new chairman of Delhi chapter.

In a statement, Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) said Rao will hold the position for the period of 2021-23. Up until now, he was holding the position of Secretary of the Delhi Chapter.

On the other hand, Sarvesh Tiwary, Managing Director, PR Professional has been elected as Vice Chairman of the Society, while G.S. Bawa, former GM (PR), Airports Authority of India has been elected as Secretary, PRSI Delhi Chapter.

The New body has taken over from today itself.

The election result was announced by the Election Officer, Dinesh Kumar, former Executive Director, AAI at the AGM held today in a Zoom Meeting.

Along with this, Kumar also announced the result of other members of the governing body members. Vivek Chandra Shukla, founder of PSU Watch, is appointed as joint secretary and Rama Vijay as the treasurer. Vijay is a former DGM (PR), REC.

AGM was chaired by Chapter Chairman, Naresh Kumar. During his address, Kumar presented a brief account of programs and initiatives undertaken by the Society.

The AGM Proceedings were coordinated by G.S. Bawa, in his capacity as the Program Director.

The meeting was attended In big numbers and all present expressed their happiness and joy with one voice of congratulations and best wishes to the new team and placed on record the good work done by the outgoing team.

PRSI, the national association of PR practitioners was established in 1958 to promote the recognition of public relations as a profession and to formulate and interpret to the public the objectives and the potentialities of public relations as a strategic management function.