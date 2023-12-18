Public Relations Society Delhi elects new governing body

The Public Relations Society Delhi (PRSD) announced its newly elected governing body during the association’s annual general meeting on December 17. The newly elected officials are set to lead the PRSD in its mission to elevate the stature of public relations as a pivotal profession in organizational management.

Sarvesh Tiwari, a communications and PR veteran with over two decades of experience has been elected as the Chairman of PRSD. With an illustrious career in the realm of public relations on the government and corporate side, Tiwari brings a wealth of experience and expertise to guide PRSD’s strategic direction. He is the founder and Managing Director of PR Professionals, a leading integrated communications firm in the country.

Vipin Kharbanda, Vice President of marketing at Divya Himachal Media Group, assumes the role of Vice Chairman. Kharbanda’s extensive knowledge and commitment to the industry make him an invaluable addition to the leadership team.

Advertisement

Gurmukh Singh Bawa, former General Manager (PR), AAI and a communication veteran, takes on the responsibilities of Secretary. Bawa’s profound insights and dedication to the field will contribute significantly to society’s initiatives. Sanchit Sharma, Director of Critique Communication has been elected as the Joint Secretary. Rama Vijay, Former General Manager (Communications) at REC, has been appointed as Treasurer. Vijay’s managerial acumen and proficiency in communications are poised to fortify the financial stewardship of PRSD.

Congratulating the newly elected members, SS Rao, Chief General Manager, of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) the outgoing Chairman of PRSD, said, “Congratulations to Sarvesh Tiwari and his team. I wish them all the best, and I am sure they will keep the flag of PRSD high.”

Sarvesh Tiwari, the newly elected Chairman, thanked all the PRSD team members during the annual general meeting and requested the members to share their ideas and suggestions. Tiwari said, “I thank all the PRSD team members for their support and guidance. I and my team look forward to taking this dynamic organization forward and delivering our best.”