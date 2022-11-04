Primary schools in Delhi to remain shut from Saturday due to pollution: Kejriwal

As the air quality in capital plunged to “hazardous” levels, the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday declared holidays for primary schools from tomorrow.

The schools will remain shut till the pollution situation improves.

In a joint press conference addressed by Kejriwal and Punjab Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, he said, “Schools will remain open for secondary and highest secondary students, but no outdoor activities will be permitted for classes above five. However, primary schools will remain closed till the situation improves.”

Besides, on deteriorating air quality, Kejriwal and Mann, respectively, took responsibility for the excessive stubble burning that has led to a decline in air quality over the last few days.

However, they added that air pollution was not limited to Delhi or Punjab, and was “a North India problem”.

“The AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab are not solely responsible. Now, is not the time for a blame game,” Kejriwal said.

To tackle the situation, however, the Delhi CM said they are also mulling whether the odd-even scheme for vehicles should be implemented.

“Its not the time for blame game and finger pointing,” said Kejriwal as the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the “severe” category on Friday, the second straight day.

Meanwhile the Supreme Court today agreed to hear a plea in connection with the Delhi air pollution.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has convened a high-level meeting today to discuss the implementation of curbs on polluting activities under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had on Wednesday asked the Delhi government to shut schools till air quality in the capital improves.

The SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) Friday revealed that the stubble-burning contributed 34 per cent in Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution.