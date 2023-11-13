Delhi air pollution: PM 10, PM 2.5 levels soar as firecracker ban defied on Diwali

The levels of PM 10 and PM 2.5 pollutants in Delhi’s air saw a massive spike on Monday as people defied Supreme Court’s ban on firecrackers on the ocassion of Diwali even as the overall AQI remained at an 8-year low.

According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, the levels of PM10 soared 15-16 times the 24-hour standard at several places in Delhi.

The concentration level of PM10 in Delhi’s air remained over 1000 µg/m3 from 11 pm to 4 am, falling to 467 µg/m3 by 8 am on Monday, a day after diwali.

PM2.5 levels also witnessed a massive 140 per cent spike after people set off firecrackers to celebrate Diwali. The pollutants – PM10 and PM2.5 damage the lungs.

A thick layer of toxic smog engulfed the national capital, leading to heavy pollution all across the city, which is already combatting with its deteriorating air quality.

People are gasping for fresh air and the visuals from various parts of Delhi showed thick haze covering the roads, significantly reducing visibility and making it difficult to see beyond a few hundred metres.

The AQI at many places peaked in the’severe’ category and continued to remain toxic for several days, but after Diwali, it is now very likely that the national capital will once again witness a rise in pollution levels, making it difficult for the people inside the city to breathe